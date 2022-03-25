UPDATE: TBI says missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been safely recovered in Nashville.

His father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing baby boy.

1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27. TBI says Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Aziah Lumpkin

The baby’s non-custodial father Sharles Lumpkins Jr., 29, faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.

Sharles is 6’1″, and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sharles Lumpkin

There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in Nashville area.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.