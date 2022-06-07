ASHLAND, Ky. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body along a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been captured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced early Tuesday morning that authorities arrested Bradley John Miller, 43, late Monday night with assistance from Kentucky State Police. Investigators learned that Miller may have been in the Ashland area.

Investigators on Saturday issued warrants for his arrest on several charges, including first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the death of a 48-year-old Johnson City woman identified as Athena Saunders, who investigators revealed had been Miller’s girlfriend.

Police found Saunders’ body on Monday, May 30. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear at this time, but Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley revealed a group of children discovered her body, which was believed to have been in the area for several days. Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Authorities on Monday added Miller to the TBI’s Most Wanted list and posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Numerous agencies assisted the TBI and Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation, including Kentucky State Police; Johnson City Police Department; Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Erwin Police Department; Tri-Cities Airport Police; West Virginia State Police; Greer, South Carolina Police Department; the FBI and ATF.

The TBI did not release any more information regarding Miller’s arrest. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.