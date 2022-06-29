MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s working to improve its Blue Alert system after people reported getting multiple emergency alerts, some of them overnight, on their cell phones.

The agency uses audible Blue Alerts to notify the public of incidents in which law enforcement officers have been wounded, similar to the state’s AMBER Alert system for missing children.

TBI sent two Blue Alerts to mobile users Tuesday, for two separate incidents in Middle Tennessee.

Problem is, many people got those alerts multiple times, or hours late on Wednesday morning, after the situations had been resolved.

Those people let TBI know they were not happy about that, according to the agency.

“We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday, June 28th,” TBI said on its website Wednesday. “That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize.”

TBI said they did everything correctly on their end, but some users may have received multiple or late alerts due to factors involving their cell service provider, coverage or individual phone’s software of Wi-Fi.

They’re working on making the system better in the future, TBI said.

“We will continue to sharpen our system, with your feedback, as these situations demand our best efforts for the sake of the safety of our state’s communities and its people,” the agency said.