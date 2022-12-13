JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for the Jackson State football team. Taylor will replace Deion Sanders, who accepted the head coaching job in Colorado.

Taylor will take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl. He will be formally introduced in January 2023.

The former JSU quarterback and wide receiver has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019, coaching tight ends and wide receivers.

“I am excited to announce T.C. Taylor as our next head coach,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “T.C.’s passion and love for Jackson State University is unquestioned. His fervent desire and hunger to lead his alma mater as head coach is unparalleled. His standard of excellence as a player as a JSU Tiger and his career trajectory as an assistant coach has prepared him for this opportunity.”

A native of McComb, Taylor played quarterback and wide receiver at Jackson State from 1998-2001.

Prior to returning to JSU as assistant coach in 2019, Taylor coached at North Carolina Central from 2014-18, where he coached quarterbacks and served as offensive coordinator.

Taylor graduated from Jackson State with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, and recreation in 2005.