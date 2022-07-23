MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG spoke with Attorney Carlos Moore, the lawyer of the man charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Moore is calling for more transparency with the investigation and told WREG that he believes his client could be vindicated.

Sheldon Herrington Jr.

Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, is a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi and has been charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee who is also a recent graduate of the college.

Oxford police have not said how they came to the conclusion that Herrington is a suspect in the case. Prior to the announcement of the arrest, OPD brought in local and national agencies to assist with the case. Investigators said they also issued dozens of search warrants on physical and digital properties.

Lee’s body has yet to be discovered.

Moore confirmed with WREG that Herrington and Lee likely knew each other. He also said he has several questions about the investigation.

“There is no body, there is no weapon, there is no blood,” Moore said. “How do we know there has been a murder committed? There is nobody there. There is no gunshots heard. I mean nobody has seen a struggle or heard of a struggle. How do we know someone is dead, and how do they know that Timothy Herrington did it? I’m just baffled.”

Moore was previously married to Herrington’s aunt for several years and said he considers him as his nephew.

Herrington is currently being held without bond.

Check back at 10 p.m. for updates on this story.