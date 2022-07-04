OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Three people are behind bars after an attempted carjacking at an Olive Branch gas station Monday morning.

Olive Branch Police said around 10:28 a.m., they responded to an attempted carjacking call with shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 305 North.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately detained a 16-year-old suspect. Police arrested a second suspect, Reginald Fleming, 20, a short time later. A third suspect, Jeric Harton, 18, was found at a nearby hospital.

The suspects were apprehended with assistance from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the suspects were reported to be from Memphis.

The trio will be facing charges of attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and there may be further charges.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.