MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a carjacking incident in late December.

According to reports, on December 28, around 6 p.m., the Southaven Police Department responded to an armed carjacking incident in the area of Tommy Joe Drive off of Getwell Road.

Police say the suspect was a younger man with a slim build, around 5-foot-6 inches tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a COVID-type mask that covered his face.

At around 3 p.m. the next day, the car was located by officers in the same neighborhood it was stolen from.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and fled the scene, police say.

Southaven PD was unable to locate the suspect. The vehicle was recovered and released to the victim.