MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed pursuit of two robbery suspects on Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas ended with one suspect in custody and the other dead of a self-inficted gunshot, Arkansas State Police said.

It began around 6:30 Sunday evening, when Forrest City police told state police they were after two robbery suspects. The chase on I-40 east reached speeds above 100 mph before Forrest City police lost sight of the vehicle a few miles east of the city.

State police managed to get the vehicle to pull over briefly, but the suspects then sped off. ASP used stop sticks to stop the vehicle near Arkansas Highway 193, where the two suspects got out and ran away.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody without incident. But the driver, identified as Dillion J. Scrivner, 19, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was discovered by a child inside a vehicle parked at a home.

Scrivner took off again on foot when he was discovered. ASP brought out dogs and got assistance from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to help track Scrivner.

Scrivner was found in a nearby field with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:21 p.m., police said.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.