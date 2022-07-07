MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been charged in the death of Ashley Henley, a former Mississippi state lawmaker from DeSoto County.

The court clerk’s office in Yalobusha County confirmed Thursday that Billy Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Henley’s death last June.

Calhoun County authorities confirmed Brooks was picked up Tuesday at his home on County Road 284.

Henley, who served one term in the Mississippi House representing Southaven from 2016 to 2019, was found dead outside a mobile home in Water Valley, Mississippi in June of 2021.

Her husband said at the time that Henley had been shot in the back of the head while she was doing yard work.

The previous December, Henley’s sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, a day after a fire was set at the same mobile home.

Brooks was charged with arson in relation to that case last year. However, he was not charged at that time in the deaths of Jones or Henley.