LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom.

A study by WalletHub shows Arkansas 44 out of 50 in family-friendliness. Across the five metrics used for the final score, the state scored especially low in the family fun and health and safety categories.

The study used five metrics including family fun with health and safety, and also education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics to develop a score.

A factor in the poor score for Arkansas was its high infant mortality rate, 47 out of the 50 states, and violent crime per capita, where it tied for 46 out of 50 with Louisiana, Tennessee, New Mexico and Alaska at the bottom of that unfortunate ranking.

Massachusetts scored first, the highest ranking, with Minnesota scoring second. Mississippi had the lowest score, ranking 50 out of the 50 states, with New Mexico only slightly better at 49.

Bright spots for Arkansas were its ranking 28 out of 50 for education and child care, 34 for affordability and 32 for socioeconomics. The study’s authors acknowledged that needs do not always align for a state where a high ranking in one category may not be enough for it to overcome low rankings in other categories.