MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just weeks after signing an overhaul of Tennessee’s school funding formula, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration acknowledges that changes are still being made.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education revealed 27 pages of proposed rules, explaining how they plan to distribute the state’s education funds.

The department is asking for more input from parents and other stakeholders before it sets the rules in stone.

You have until early August to weigh in.

See the proposed rules by clicking here.