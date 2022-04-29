MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An officer-involved shooting took place in West Memphis, Arkansas Thursday that left one person injured.

Arkansas State Police said West Memphis Police Department responded to a theft at a Dollar General on East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they located a possible suspect near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway. The suspect, later identified as Nickalous Jones, began fleeing the scene on foot, according to the press release.

Police investigating clothing found after incident (Bria Jones, WREG)

As officers attempted to catch Jones, they say he began firing shots toward them. West Memphis Police returned fired, striking Jones in the leg.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

Jones was arrested and taken to a Memphis hospital for his injuries.

Police have not confirmed his charges.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.