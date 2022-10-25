LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, October 24, 2022, kicked off “Save AR Students Fall 2022”, an initiative started by the Arkansas Department of Human Services to end substance misuse by college students. The goal of the effort is to educate college students and staff on ways to prevent substance abuse as well as advocate for change on campuses across the state.

Boyce Hamlet, State Drug Director, said, “We’re one of the most drug-addicted states in one of the most drug-addicted countries in the world so we have to get out in front of this.” Hamlet said it is critical that this change starts in the schools.

The opening rally included speakers, representatives from area schools, and a performance by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff band. The Save AR Students effort will continue throughout the week.