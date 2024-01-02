MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Chief at the Southaven Police Department plans to retire on January 30, the department announced Tuesday.

According to SPD’s Facebook post, Chief Macon Moore has served in the department for 34 years.

The department applauds Chief Moore for all the achievements, milestones, and accomplishments he made during his leadership.

In his retirement statement, Chief Moore said that he is eager to embark on new opportunities in life while expressing profound gratitude for the honor and privilege of serving as the Police Chief of the Southaven Police Department.