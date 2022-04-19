COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police said they are now considering Demondra Gaines a suspect in his parents’ murder.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Captain Jeremy Haywood said Christopher and Katrina Gaines were stabbed to death.

Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

“Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack on the couple. There 27-year-old son is responsible for this attack on these two individuals,” said Captain Haywood.

Gaines was previously considered a “strong” person of interest, after the couple was found dead Monday morning in their Columbia home on Skyline Drive.

Columbia Police Captain Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.

“Investigators worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and developing leads in this case,” said Captain Haywood.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of their son, 27-year-old Demondra Gaines. He is wanted for two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Gaines is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B0-6P6.

Columbia Police released photo of the actual vehicle they believe Demondra Gaines is driving. A black 2018 Nissan. (Courtesy of Columbia Police Department)

Captain Haywood said there were two other children present at the time of the murder – ages two and four. He said those children are safe with their parents now but did not share what relationship they have with the Gaines family.

“This is a tragic event. This is a sad event,” said Captain Haywood. “We do need assistance from anyone who has spoken to him or has contact with him to give us a call.”

If you see Gaines, police warn do not approach him call 911. And, if have any information about his whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.