JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households that experienced a loss of food due to the March 22 storms may request a replacement of SNAP benefits.

If food purchased with SNAP benefits was destroyed due to a disaster, such as a flood, fire, or severe weather, households may receive a replacement of SNAP benefits.

Replacement benefits may be provided in the amount of the loss to the household, but no more than the maximum amount of SNAP benefits issued for the month. To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must report the disaster to their local MDHS office within 10 days of the date of the disaster.

The replacement request form (MDHS-EA-508) may be accessed online. Households may submit the replacement request form by mail, email, or uploading to the MDHS website.