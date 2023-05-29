MARIANNA, Ark. — One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in the small town of Marianna, Arkansas.

A typically fun-filled weekend with car shows, reunions and block parties turned violent Saturday night after five people were shot. One of those people died.

“Pretty much everyone in the town is shocked because it happened. At the end of the day this don’t usually go on in our town,” Marianna resident LaShaun GistBey said.

GistBey was a vendor at the car show. He says after the show ended, the crowd turned Chestnut Street into a block party.

People were parking their cars and the crowd grew bigger and bigger, he said. That was until shortly after 11, when the Marianna police department was called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto parts.

When they arrived, they found five victims spread out over three scenes.

“It was somebody up here that was shot, a young lady sitting in the parking lot for an hour. Shot in the leg,” he said.

Four people were injured and taken to various hospitals – three were in critical condition. The fifth victim, 37-year-old Olanda Bender of Jonesboro, died after being rushed to the hospital.

The man we spoke with said, while most of the victims are not from Marianna, it was the locals who stepped up to help after the shots rang out.

The city has a population of just over 4,000. Locals say tens of thousands were in town for the Memorial Day weekend, overwhelming the city’s small police force.

“The city didn’t have enough help, but at the same time, it took the locals to get everybody back to get the ambulance in,” GistBey said.

Detectives with the Arkansas state police are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.