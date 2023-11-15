MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-passenger airplane crashed into a solar farm in northwest Tennessee on Wednesday morning, killing both people on board, the Obion County Sheriff’s office says.

Officers received a call at 10:49 a.m. about a plane crash near the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport between Union City and Martin, about two and a half hours north of Memphis.

When they arrived, they found the plane had crashed into a solar farm next to the airport.

The sheriff’s office said the plane nose-dived as it was doing aerobatic drills. The FAA and NTSB are investigating, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the passengers were not released.