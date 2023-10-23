LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after shots were fired at or near U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s home.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 22 in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported the shots were fired when the senator’s family returned home from church. Martin said no injuries were reported.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Hyde-Smith’s office about the incident. They said they’re working with law enforcement officials.

“An incident involving a shooting occurred near the home of Senator Hyde-Smith early Sunday afternoon. The Senator and her family were not harmed. Senator Hyde-Smith is grateful for the concern show by many and the good work of federal, state, and local law enforcement,” her office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact MBI at MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

Martin said no further comment will be made by MBI at this time due to this being an open and ongoing investigation.

Hyde-Smith has represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate since 2018.