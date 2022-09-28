SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police in Sherwood are asking the public to avoid the area around CHI St. Vincent hospital as they are investigating an incident in the area.

The Sherwood Police Department confirmed around 11:15 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the hospital.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area shows law enforcement blocking drivers from the streets near the hospital, and the iDriveArkansas map system shows no traffic on the streets around the facility.

Here are some hospital workers standing outside Academy Sports near the hospital. One tells me they were told to evacuate. #ARNews https://t.co/Ohg3sOHwgu pic.twitter.com/f4bUMC9wex — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

A spokesperson for the hospital said CHI St. Vincent is working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood. Shortly after 11 a.m. the hospital confirmed a lockdown was in place.

So far I’ve seen one patient come out escorted by hospital staff. More and more staff coming out every few minutes. https://t.co/C2IDswZpaE — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) September 28, 2022

Video from the scene showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jacksonville PD arrived to assist. Pulaski Co. Sheriff Eric Higgins is also here. #ARNews https://t.co/7AkUYAl4Ve pic.twitter.com/YFvj5oCeyB — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

Officials with the PCSO said they had received reports of an active shooter at the hospital.

Jacksonville PD arrived to assist. Pulaski Co. Sheriff Eric Higgins is also here. #ARNews https://t.co/7AkUYAl4Ve pic.twitter.com/YFvj5oCeyB — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) September 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.