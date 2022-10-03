MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Scott County Arkansas Sheriff Randy Shores has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest.

Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February.

In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his knee on the back of his head then punching Deer several.

Gonzalez is being charged with 3rd-degree battery and Sheriff Shores as an accomplice, saying he was a witness to it.

The sheriff’s department says Shores did respond and assist with the pursuit that night, but he did not see the arrest happen.

Both Shores and Gonzalez are out on bond. Their court date is scheduled for December 6th.