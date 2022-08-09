OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning.

Herrington, 22, was arrested on July 22 and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Lee. Lee’s car was removed from an apartment complex the same day Lee went missing.

Lee’s mother, Stephanie Lee, was also in court and testified that she routinely spoke with Lee on a daily basis. She said Lee texted her around 2 a.m. of July 8, and she was never able to reach him again afterwards. She also testified that July 8 was her birthday.

Lee’s mother also admitted that Oxford Police told her a police dog detected a scent of decomposition, but she did not give a location.

Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appearing in court



Several people outside the courtroom

Detectives in court showed surveillance video revealing Herrington leaving an apartment complex where Lee’s car was found. After Herrington was brought in for questioning at the police station, officers took a few dogs to his apartment where they alerted three times of a body in the area.

Officers also obtained a search warrant to view social media conversations on Herrington’s phone that showed conversations between he and Lee on the morning of July 8.

Investigators said Herrington searched numerous times for international travel information. They also found Google searches for “how long it takes to strangle someone.”

Investigators also learned that Herrington had a moving service in Grenada, Mississippi. They said he brought a box truck to Oxford before taking it back to Grenada. The defense argued that even though bodily fluids were found in blankets inside of the box van, the evidence was found one month after Lee went missing and the van could have been used by anyone.

It was also revealed that Herrington went to his parents’ house and took gardening tools.

The defense attorneys asked the detective if there was any trace evidence linking Herrington to Lee’s death. The detective replied, “Not at this time.”

Check back for updates.