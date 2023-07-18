SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville woman is charged with homicide and attempted criminal homicide following the death of her 11-year-old son.

Shelbyville police responded to a home on Barksdale Lane just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 17, after an 11-year-old was found unresponsive inside.

Officers said the 11-year-old’s father found his son and nearby residents came to help and called 911. Shelbyville police identified the 11-year-old as Esteban Sylvester, a rising seventh grader at Harris Middle School.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert for 4-year-old Rafael Sylvester, Esteban’s brother, and 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, Esteban’s mother, after the father was unable to locate them.

Investigators said they desperately needed to speak to the 4-year-old and the boy’s mother to get more information on Esteban’s death.

Shortly after the alert was issued, the Shelbyville Police Department announced both Rafael and Patricia were found safe.

Officials said the mother returned to the residence around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning where she admitted to the “intentional killing of Esteban and attempted murder of 4-year-old Rafael,” according to Shelbyville police.

Patricia Sylvester was taken to the Bedford County Jail where she was charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

No other information was immediately released.

*Note- Officials initially reported the victim was 12 years old. Upon further investigation, the victim was identified to be 11-year-old Esteban Sylvester.