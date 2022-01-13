NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked a Shelby County judge for an opening on the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Republican announced the selection of Judge John W. Campbell Sr. on Wednesday.

Campbell is a criminal court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County and Memphis. He previously was an assistant district attorney for 27 years. Campbell will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Alan Glenn.

The selection is subject to confirmation by state lawmakers. The 12-member court sits monthly in panels of three in Jackson, Knoxville, Nashville and other places as necessary.

Court of Criminal Appeals judges face a “yes-no” retention election every eight years.