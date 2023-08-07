MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says agents seized what they are calling an active “Shake and Bake” meth lab in Gibson County on Saturday.

Authorities said a person saw two people throw the 2-liter bottle in their yard on Laneview Concord Cades Road after a Gibson County deputy got behind the vehicle while responding to an unrelated car accident.

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force helped agents dispose of the lab after it was processed for evidence.

Authorities said no one was taken into custody.