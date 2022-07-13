KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 85-year-old man is facing assault charges after an encounter with a teen girl at a fast food restaurant in Sevierville.

Sevierville Police say Milos Supica has been charged with assault following an incident on July 8 around 1:40 p.m. According to an arrest report, the girl’s mom told police Supica grabbed her daughter and tried to hug her inside a fast food restaurant on Dolly Parton Parkway. When the mom confronted the man, he reportedly left and went to a neighboring business.

Witnesses told investigators that Supica later hid in the woods behind the business before police arrived. Police say when they found him, he told them he loves and works with children. He claimed he tried to hug the girl after seeing her hug her mom.

Police reviewed cameras and say it proves Supica walked over to where the girl was standing with her mom and pulled her toward him. The video also shows the mom pushing him off, confronting him, and then Supica leaving.

After viewing the video, police placed Supica under arrest and took him to the Sevier County Jail.