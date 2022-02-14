MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senatobia, Mississippi man is charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot a woman after a vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Tate County Sheriff’s Department, Larhonda Jasmine Jackson and Demarcus Wooten were driving in a car together when they got into an argument.

The sheriff’s department said their car hit a tree. That’s when Wooten pulled out a gun and shot Jackson in the torso.

Jackson didn’t survive. The sheriff said a small child was riding in the back seat of the car but was not seriously injured.

Wooten, 38, is charged with Second Degree Murder.

WREG is attempting to gather more information on this story.