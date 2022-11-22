MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee State Senator, Brian Kelsey, is set to appear in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.

Kelsey filed a motion last month for a change of plea hearing in his federal campaign finance case.

The filing in district court in Nashville came nearly one year after Kelsey was indicted by a federal grand jury along with Nashville social club owner, Joshua Smith, as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme.

The Germantown Republican and the Nashville businessman are both accused of violating election rules by funneling money from a state campaign to a federal campaign as Kelsey made a bid for congress in 2016.

In the past, Kelsey denied any wrongdoing, suggesting the charges against him were politically motivated.

Kelsey served parts of east Shelby County and East Memphis.

Brent Taylor was elected earlier this month to serve in Kelsey’s former district.