ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens have been declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

They were last seen riding in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at (662)-286-5521 if you know their whereabouts.