LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the oath of office as the new governor of Arkansas Tuesday morning.

Along with Sanders, Republicans Leslie Rutledge and Tim Griffin took their oaths as the state’s new lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Sanders won the governor’s race against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, making her the first woman governor in Arkansas history.

Rutledge is also making history as the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in the state’s history after winning the race against Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

Sanders gave her inaugural address at noon on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol. Before taking the stage as the new governor of Arkansas, Sanders’ children gave the Pledge of Allegiance.

The inaugural celebration included live entertainment from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Philander Smith College.

The governor is set to host a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. where she will sign executive orders.

A livestream of the inauguration will be live in the player above.