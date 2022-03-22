HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss.– Rust College announced Tuesday that it has received $1 million for infrastructure and facility improvements.

In a press release, Rust College said the $1 million allocation will help in the creation of the Ida B. Wells Social Justice and Interpretive Center on the Mississippi Industrial College (MIC) campus in the Washington Hall Building.

Rust College purchased the closed HBCU campus in 2008 with the intention of utilizing the existing historic campus as an opportunity to grow programming and opportunities for students and enhance the Holly Springs community.

Its first Congressional special project appropriation was recommended by Sen. Roger Wicker.

“We are grateful to Senator Wicker and his staff for recognizing the potential of this project to

positively impact Rust College and the surrounding community,” said Dr. Ivy Taylor, President

of Rust College.

Rust College said the Ida B. Wells Social Justice and Interpretive Center will facilitate research and celebration of Mississippi’s civil rights history and accomplishments, while taking lessons from those ideals and best practices to have an impact on the social justice issues of today.

The goal of the center is to educate students and others on civil rights history, serve as a center for collaborative efforts to combat discrimination and poverty in Mississippi and influence policy change on key issues.

According to Rust College Board Chair and alumnae Cecelia Sawyer, “Reclamation of the

Washington Hall building and creation of our Ida B. Wells Social Justice Center will contribute

to the academic, social, and personal development of students and provide opportunities for

educational, cultural, and leadership development.”