MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old mother was found shot to death in Robinsonville, Mississippi last week, and a man she lived with has been charged in her murder.

The grim discovery was made just before 10 Friday night after a person called 911, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. The caller told dispatchers that a juvenile came to their house and told them their mother had been shot.

Deputies and first responders went to an apartment in the 2600 block of Kirby Road in Robinsonville, where they heard shots being fired inside.

Two juveniles were found outside the apartment, and officers were told that a woman, man, and newborn child lived inside. The surrounding apartments were evacuated.

Tunica County deputies spoke to the man inside via phone and got him to surrender his weapon and come outside, where he was detained at 10:35 p.m.

Shaterica Queshun Bell, 34, was found inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. The newborn baby was unharmed.

The suspect, Donald Demario Patrick, allegedly told officers at the scene that he shot the mother of his child.

Patrick, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated domestic violence, felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of a stolen weapon. He is being held at the Tunica County Detention Center. The bond was set Monday at $425,000.