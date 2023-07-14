MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Ripley, Ripley Housing Authority, and Hallmark/Sherwood Management have reached an agreement concerning the operation and ownership of Ripley Terrace Apartments in Ripley Tennessee.

They have also tentatively reached an agreement with Rolling Hills Apartments on Volz Road.

Ripley Housing Authority will take over the operation of both properties, according to the city of Ripley Mayor, Craig Fitzhugh.

Back in May, hundreds of people living at the Ripley Terrace Apartments complex received a letter from their property manager, Sherwood Management, saying they had to vacate the premises immediately after the city found the living conditions to pose a risk to health and safety.

The notice came a week after a stop work order was issued by the city of Ripley when code enforcement found multiple violations ranging from infrastructure to electrical, which were problems that residents dealt with for years.

“The bathroom sink been broke, it look like it’s about to walk out and do the stanky leg,” one tenant said. “Baby, I can’t have that.”

Mayor Fitzhugh refuted the claims made by Sherwood Management which suggested that the city is responsible for the notice to vacate.

Since then, the Ripley Housing Authority proposed to take over the operation of both properties, assist residents in securing temporary housing, if necessary, and rehab the properties to bring them up to code. This proposal ultimately led to this agreement.

The repairs will begin on July 24 with minimum disruption to residents and temporary relocation.