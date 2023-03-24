TUNICA, Miss. — Cherokee Nation Entertainment formally celebrated their new management of Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

“This is a historic day of growth for our hospitality portfolio as we enter the commercial

gaming industry, and we welcome the wonderful team at Gold Strike to the family,” said

Mark Fulton, president and chief operating officer of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, when the company completed the acquisition from Mandalay Resort Group earlier this year.

“For years, we’ve set the standard of excellence in gaming. We are excited to invest in

this beautiful property and bring our three decades of industry experience to guests in

the Mid-South market.”

The casino resort has more than a thousand employees. The new leadership team has already planned on a number of events for the spring as well as other improvements for the property.

Gold Strike Casino Resort will continue to offer longtime dining staples like Chicago

Steakhouse, Buffet Americana and Sweet Tea, as well as more than 1,100 luxury guest

rooms, a theater, high-limit gaming and a sportsbook. The property has also

implemented the One Star Rewards® loyalty program that enables casino patrons to

earn rewards and enjoy the benefits of the company’s ten gaming destinations.