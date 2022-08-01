BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Tesla dealership is now open for business.

Those who attended the ribbon-cutting got quite a show of the available models like Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. Guests also got the chance to test drive some of the models.

“I didn’t think I could get in, being a big man, but it felt good. I let the windows down and everything,” said Tony Adams, a Rankin County neighbor.

Many in the community came out to see the electric vehicles that are owned by Elon Musk.

“It’s lovely. It’s so beautiful,” said Zara Noe, who lives in Ridgeland.

“The amount of people that are here to support, it’s unbelievable,” said Linda Martin, the General Manager of the dealership.

Some say the 25,000-square-foot building isn’t your ordinary building.

“This is not a typical dealership. This is a build it and bring it to the consumer,” said Mayor Butch Lee.

The only other Tesla property is a service center in Pearl. Now, there’s also the Brandon dealership on Mar-Lyn Drive.