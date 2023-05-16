MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after illegally entering an Arkansas home with a gun, Trumann Police say.

Monday, at around 4:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Whitlatch. Once they arrived, they found a man shot to death.

According to reports, the victim unlawfully entered the home with a gun, intending to harm the residents. One of the people in the home shot him.

TPD says the residents knew the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made; no charges have been filed.