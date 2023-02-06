MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is turning to the campus community for information after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered on the message board of a student dorm door Friday night.

According to school officials, Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the students impacted by the incident.

The university described the act as “reprehensible” at any time, but “especially despicable” amid the campus’ celebration of Black History Month.

“This behavior undermines our values and ideals as a university community and has no place on our campus,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 5.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.