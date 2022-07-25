OXFORD, Miss.– Questions surround the arrest of Sheldon Timothy Herrington, who is charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee who was last seen on July 8.

Attorney Carlos Moore is representing 22-year-old Herrington.

“I’m a zealous advocate because I know in my heart he did not commit murder. I know the type of young man he is. He does not have it in him to kill anyone,” Moore said.

The affidavit filed in Lafayette County Justice Court states in part, “Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr. on or about the 8th day of July 2022 did feloniously, willfully and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Jimmie Dale Lee III a human being, kill Jimmie Dale Lee III. This offense occurred within the city limits of Oxford, Mississippi in Lafayette County.”

But Lee’s body has reportedly not been recovered and it’s unclear what evidence links Herrington to the crime. That raises huge concerns for Moore.

“How do we know there’s been a murder committed? There’s no body, there’s no gunshots heard. I mean nobody has seen a struggle or heard of a struggle, so how do we know that someone is dead and how do they know that Timothy Herrington did it,” Moore said.

Lee’s disappearance touched off a multi-agency search and sparked a prayer rally on campus. Herrington, a recent University of Mississippi graduate, is from Grenada which is located 60 miles south of Oxford.

Kayce Gordon said Herrington more frequently attended SNAP Fitness in Oxford. She’s confused about the charges like others who know Herrington, especially with no body found

“As soon as I saw it on Facebook my heart kind of dropped because just knowing him and knowing his family is a well-established family in our community. It was very, very shocking,” Gordon said. “And I think the whole community is kind of questioning…did this young gentleman that is very well respected and has always been respected…did he really even do it.”

Herrington is scheduled to appear in Lafayette County court Wednesday for a bond hearing.