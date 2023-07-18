LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No one matched all the numbers to take home the estimate $922 million Powerball jackpot Monday night, but there were three big prizes won in the Natural State.

Early results from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery showed three tickets sold in the state won big prizes from the drawing of $2 million, $200,000 and $50,000.

The winning numbers Monday were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21.

The $2 million ticket was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop #29 in Bono. The player matched five balls and had the Power Play. Georgia and Texas also saw $2 million winners.

Two tickets were sold with four matching balls plus the Powerball. A $200,000 ticket was sold at Flash Market #7406 in Clinton and a $50,000 ticket was sold at Kum & Go #409 in Fayetteville.

All told, there were 13,459 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas for the Monday drawing worth an estimated $2,408,392 in prizes.

With no one taking home the big jackpot, the estimated value of Wednesday’s prize is $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million

Players also have the chance to win big Tuesday in the Mega Millions game, which has a jackpot worth an estimated $640 million.