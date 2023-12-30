UPDATE: The man has been located and is in police custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernando Police are searching for a man in the area of I-55 and Green T Road.

The Hernando Police Department said Saturday morning that they have officers on the ground, air assets above, and police K9s out looking for a man in the area of I-55, Green T Road, and the Green T subdivision.

Police say the man is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you observe any suspicious activity around your residence or business, police urge you to call 662-429-9096.

There is no additional information available at this time.