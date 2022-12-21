The Dyersburg Police Department provided a photo of the gifts they helped replace.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tenn. stepped up to save Christmas for a child after a man allegedly set a family’s Christmas tree and gifts on fire following an argument.

Police say they responded to a disturbance just after midnight Sunday at the Greentree Apartments and found suspect James Walker, 25. He ran from police but was caught after a short pursuit.

Neighbors told police they had seen Walker going in and out of the apartment, carrying items out and placing them in his car.

Walker then wrapped the Christmas tree in a child’s blanket, opened a window, blocked the smoke alarm and set fire to the tree and the presents underneath, police said.

The resident wasn’t at home at the time of the fire, but returned later and told police that Walker was an aquaintance, and that she and her brother had been involved in an argument with him.

Walker is charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication resisting arrest, aggravated arson simple possession and failure to appear in Dyersburg City Court. Police said he is currently being held in Pemiscot County, Mo. on active warrants.

Thanks to the efforts of the Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer initiative, the child’s Christmas gifts that were damaged in the fire were all replaced, plus a few extra presents.

The Community Changer program is funded by community donations and fundraisers.