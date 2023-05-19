BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Police fatally shot a Mississippi man Thursday at the scene of an accident, state investigators said.

The shooting happened at an intersection in the south Mississippi city of Biloxi, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. A Harrison County Board of Supervisor’s county patrol officer was trying to provide medical aid at the scene of an accident when a person “attacked the officer multiple times,” the agency said. The officer then fatally shot the person.

The news release did not offer any additional information about the alleged attack on the officer, the accident or whether the officer was injured. It also did not identify the officer or the person who was killed. The agency is examining the case, as it does most shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state.