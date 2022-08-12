MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case.

The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi on July 8. Investigators believe he went to visit Herrington at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments at the time.

Herrington was arrested and charged with murder on July 22.

The departments released the following statement in regards to the community’s concerns.

Based on the information collected to date, our investigators believe this crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Jay Lee and Tim Herrington Jr. We do not believe this incident reflects a larger threat to our LGBTQ+ community. More broadly, we want to stress that our agencies are committed to doing all that we can to maintain a safe environment for everyone in our community. The Oxford Police Department and The University Police Department