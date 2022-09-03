video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pilot who circled his plane over north Mississippi for hours Saturday morning landed in a bean field near Gravestown around 10 a.m. and was taken into custody by Tippah County authorities.

The pilot’s name was confirmed by authorities as Corey Patterson.

The FAA said the Beechcraft King Air 90 had taken off from the Tupelo Regional Airport. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA is investigating.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened to crash a plane into the business, the Tupelo Police Department said.

The man who is believed to be operating a King Air Beechcraft plane has been flying in circles above parts of Mississippi since around 5 a.m. Central time.

The pilot has contacted police and threatened to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo.

People all over Mississippi captured video of the plane circling an area from Tupelo to Ripley, to just west of Falkner, MS before it ultimately landed in a field near Ashland around 10:30.

Tupelo Police said the following on Facebook, “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued the following statement: “The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism.”

WREG will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.