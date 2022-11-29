LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County.

WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area.

Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.

