MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a shake-up at the Tennessee State Capitol after Republican members of the legislature voted to expel two Democrats, including Memphis’ Justin J. Pearson, after breaking rules of decorum during a protest last week.

The vote to expel Pearson was split along party lines 69-26, removing him just two weeks after he was sworn in.

A week after three Tennessee state representatives Justin J. Pearson, Justin Jones, (D-Nashville), and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) engaged in protest, they returned to the same chambers hoping to avoid expulsion after allegedly breaking numerous rules during a House floor demonstration on March 30th.

“My prayer to you is that even if you expel me that you still act to address the crisis of mass shootings because if I’m expelled, I’ll still be out there with the people, every week, demanding that you act,” said Jones.

The protest was inspired by tragedy after a school shooting in Nashville left six people dead, prompting them to use a bullhorn on the House floor and join protesters in calls for gun control.

“We committed no crime. We did nothing but came to this floor to say we need to listen to the constituents who are asking for us to end gun violence,” Pearson said.

Nonetheless, removal is rare for the House of Representatives. It has only been used a few times since the Civil War, but many in the body believe it’s necessary.

“Just because you don’t get your way, you can’t come to the well, bring your friends and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn,” said Rep. Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville).

“The rules here are for order, we owe that to the constituents that we represent across this state,” said Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville).

After several hours of debate, a super majority of Republicans voted in favor of expelling Pearson and Jones. Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

“No matter what happens, I’m alright. I want y’all to know who remained that each of you have an obligation to stop turning the people’s house into your own club,” Pearson said.

Despite being expelled, the two are still eligible to return to office if they win a special election, and state law prevents them from being expelled for the same offense twice.

As for what’s next, the county commission gets to pick a replacement until a special election is scheduled. There is no word yet as to when that will happen or who will it be.

Lawmakers and leaders are reacting after Pearson and Jones’ expulsion. See full statements below:

“My Lord, Rep. Jones has been expelled. The voices of the people has been silenced. Democracy has been squashed. I cry tears of sadness & frustration for what my state has become. This unprecedented move disrespects the body of the #TNleg. It’s a hard day to be a state legislator”

“This was a political lynching and it happened right before our eyes on national television. I stand with these State Representatives just as I know millions of others do too.

On the heels of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther king, we all must continue to fight for the ideals that we are all one. One community. One nation. Instead, Tennessee Republican legislators are trying to turn back the hand of time. We must take a stand and immediately call on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners to reappoint Representative Pearson back to the seat he was duly elected to by the constituents of House District 86!”

We will continue standing with @brotherjones_ and @justinjpearson following their expulsion from the Tennessee legislature! Keep fighting, keeping standing for what’s RIGHT! #Tennessee3