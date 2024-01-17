KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday morning’s power demand set an all-time TVA record according to the company.

The Tennessee Valley Authority shared that Wednesday’s preliminary peak power demand was 34,526 megawatts at a system average temperature of 4 degrees. This set an all-time TVA record. The previous record was set in August 2007 when there was a power demand of 33,482 MW.

“The TVA electric grid is stable, and our generating facilities are performing well,” wrote the company on Facebook.

Extremely cold temperatures across the region have driven up the demand for electricity. On Tuesday, people were asked to reduce their power usage so that any service interruptions could be avoided and the available power supply extended.

Previously, TVA said that they were expected to see the highest peak demand in the agency’s history between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday as much of their service area would be in single-digit temperatures.

People can help reduce that demand by lowering their thermostats just a few degrees, opening up their blinds in the morning to allow radiant heat in, and avoiding using major household appliances. The Knoxville Utilities Board also shared people can reduce their power usage by:

Eliminate all non-essential use of electricity, such as decorative indoor and outdoor lighting used for hallways, walkways, and home patios.

Businesses should minimize lighting and turn off all office equipment that is not in use or necessary.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue through at least Thursday. For the latest forecast information, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast blog.