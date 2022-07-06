PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man trapped two cats in a kennel and left them outside in extreme heat, according to Panama City Beach Police.

Court records state Joseph Plunk, 28, of Covington, took his girlfriend’s cats and abandoned them on a golf cart on Front Beach Road at about 11 p.m. Monday.

“The defendant left the cats locked in a kennel with no food or water, while 90 degrees outside,” police wrote.

Plunk was charged with cruelty to animals and appeared before a judge Tuesday. He was given a $5,000 bond. Police said the cats survived the incident and were turned over to Bay County Animal Control.