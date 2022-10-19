JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022.

The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who were under six years old and were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on the number of months they received SNAP benefits.

The distribution of P-EBT benefits to PreK-12 students who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-2022 school year will begin later in October.

All eligible children will receive new P-EBT cards. MDHS leaders said families should check their mail closely for new cards arriving in the next few days. For SNAP Under 6 children, the cards will be mailed to the family’s most updated address on file with the SNAP program. For PreK-12 students, the cards will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-2022 school district. The addresses were collected from school districts in July and August. Cards can’t be forwarded.

Parents can call the P-EBT Customer Service Center at 1-833-316-2423 for questions about P-EBT. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parents can also reach the call center through live chat on the MDHS P-EBT website. Call center staff can review the address on file for eligible children, accept address update requests and accept eligibility review requests. for SNAP Under 6 children, review requests can only be submitted by the person listed as the Head of Household on the child’s most recent SNAP case. For PreK-12 children, review requests can only be submitted by the parent/guardian listed on the child’s school records from the 2021-2022 school year.

Children who were in PreK-12 at the end of the 2021-2022 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit. Eligibility is determined solely by their eligibility for Free or Reduced Priced Lunch under the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-2022 school year. Completing an application for free or reduced-price lunch for the current 2022-2023 school year after July 31, 2022, doesn’t make the child eligible for the current round of P-EBT benefits.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Eligibility for P-EBT is limited to students who would have been eligible for free or reduced-price meals under normal school meal operations as part of the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year.

A table of benefit amounts can be found on the MDHS P-EBT website. Federal rules set the benefit amounts. Parents can also visit the website for a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Verification Form signature process.

