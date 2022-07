MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead Tuesday morning in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

The city’s police chief said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a shooting at Hawkins and Mooney Street.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a black car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arkansas State Police are assisting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.